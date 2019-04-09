Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Out Tuesday
Towns (knee) is out Tuesday against the Raptors, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Towns is dealing with right knee inflammation, and with the Wolves playing inconsequential basketball, he won't risk further injury. Towns will travel with the team for Wednesday's season finale in Denver, but it's unclear if he'll be available.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable vs. Toronto•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Huge night isn't enough•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Efficient performance in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Quieter than usual on boards•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Another huge double-double•
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...