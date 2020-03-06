Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Out two more weeks
Towns (wrist) will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
The Wolves' medical staff is not having Towns pursue surgery, so it seems like the hope is that he can return before the season ends. We should learn more in a couple of weeks when he's re-evaluated, though it's possible there will be updates before then.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Won't return Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Out at least two weeks•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Getting second opinion•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: No specific timeline•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Expected to miss time after break•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Out with wrist injury•
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.