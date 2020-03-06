Play

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Out two more weeks

Towns (wrist) will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

The Wolves' medical staff is not having Towns pursue surgery, so it seems like the hope is that he can return before the season ends. We should learn more in a couple of weeks when he's re-evaluated, though it's possible there will be updates before then.

