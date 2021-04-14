Towns (personal) is out Wednesday against the Bucks.
Towns will miss a second straight game due to a personal matter. In his absence, Naz Reid should make another start and continue seeing extra minutes. Towns' next chance to play will arrive Friday against Miami.
