Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Out with concussion Friday
Towns, who has entered concussion protocol, is out for Friday's game against the Knicks, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Towns suffered the injury as a result of a car accident Thursday. He'll end up missing the first game of his career because of it, ending a streak of 303 straight starts. While he's recovering, Taj Gibson will presumably draw the start at center, though that duty could end up going to Gorgui Dieng (personal) once he returns.
