Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Out with wrist injury
Towns will not play Wednesday against the Hornets due to a left wrist injury.
Specifics regarding the injury are not yet known, but it will keep Towns sidelined for at least one game. The big man underwent an MRI on Tuesday and will be further evaluated during the All-Star break. In the meantime, the likes of Juancho Hernangomez, James Johnson and Naz Reid are candidates to see increased run in Towns' absence Wednesday.
