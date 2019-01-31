Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Overcomes foul trouble to play hero

Towns scored 16 points (7-17 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 99-97 overtime win over the Grizzlies.

The center got into early foul trouble but never actually fouled out of the game, and it was a good thing for Minnesota that he did -- Towns scored all 16 of his points after the half, including the game-winning bucket to beat the buzzer in OT. The double-double was his 33rd of the season, moving Towns into a tie with Russell Westbrook and Nikola Jokic for sixth place in the league in that category.