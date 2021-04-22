Towns totaled 26 points (7-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six assists and five rebounds across 33 minutes Wednesday in a loss to Sacramento.

Towns couldn't quite repeat his performance against the Kings from the previous night, when he pulled down 18 boards and blocked four shots, but he still led Minnesota in scoring and distributed six assists. The superstar center also knocked down multiple three-pointers for the eighth time in his past nine contests, highlighting one of the skills that makes him among fantasy's elite frontcourt options. Towns has been as effective as ever when healthy this season, posting per-game averages of 24.8 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.5 three-pointers and 1.5 blocks.