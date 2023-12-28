Towns (knee), who is questionable for Thursday's game against Dallas, participated in the Timberwolves' morning shootaround, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Towns returned from a one-game absence Tuesday against the Thunder but is still dealing with a sore knee ahead of Thursday's matchup. However, his participation in the team's morning shootaround is certainly encouraging and bodes well for his status. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 23.6 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 33.4 minutes per game.