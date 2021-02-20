Towns finished Friday's loss to the Raptors with 19 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots.

Towns was by far Minnesota's most effective player on offense on a night when the team combined to shoot just 38.6 percent from the field. The big man led the Timberwolves in both scoring and rebounding in the contest, collecting his fourth double-double in his last six games. Since returning to action Feb. 10, Towns has posted per-game averages of 21.2 points, 9.7 boards and 1.3 blocks.