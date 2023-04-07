Head coach Chris Finch and Towns both said Friday that the plan is for the talented big man to suit up for both halves of Minnesota's upcoming Saturday-Sunday back-to-back set versus the Spurs and Pelicans, respectively, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Towns rested the second half of the only back-to-back set the Timberwolves have had since he returned to action in late March following a lengthy absence due to a calf strain, but it appears he'll give it a go with Minnesota fighting for playoff positioning. "We gotta get these two, so I'm gonna be a go," Towns said Friday. Over his past four appearances (all starts), Towns has averaged 19.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 31.5 minutes per game.