Towns (COVID-19) is officially active and will start in Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.

After missing the last 13 games due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, Towns will make his return to the court Wednesday and get the start at center for the Timberwolves. It's unclear whether he'll be on any sort of minutes restriction or not, but he should still see plenty of opportunity to fill the stat sheet. So far this season, Towns is averaging 22.0 points, 12.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.8 blocks in 33.0 minutes per game.