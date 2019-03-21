Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Playing through knee soreness

Towns is playing through a sore knee, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

This isn't exactly new information, as Towns has missed three games over the last month with a sore knee, but he continues to play through the ailment, even as the Wolves fall further out of the playoff picture. Towns has played 32.2 minutes per game over his last 11 contests, and while he continues to be among the league's best fantasy assets, it's possible the Wolves could hold him out of a few games down the stretch for precautionary reasons.