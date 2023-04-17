Towns provided 11 points (5-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists over 30 minutes during Sunday's 109-80 loss to the Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.
Towns put together another disappointing performance, another in what has been an ongoing playoff struggle thus far in his career. While he was able to step things up during the Play-In Tournament, he is going to need to go to another level should the Timberwolves hope to extend the series beyond four games.
