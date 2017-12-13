Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Plays 48 minutes in overtime loss

Towns finished with 19 points (6-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 16 rebounds, four steals, three blocks and two assists in 48 minutes during Tuesday's 118-112 loss to the 76ers.

Towns struggled from the field Tuesday, finishing with just 19 points on 16 shots. The team continues to struggle to utilize Towns on the offensive end, as evidenced by his 16 shots in 48 minutes, compared to Jimmy Butler's 33 shots in 45 minutes. Scoring aside, Towns was excellent in other areas, collecting a season-high four steals while adding three blocks and 16 rebounds. The efficiency is merely an outlier, and he will look to bounce back in a favorable matchup against the Kings on Thursday.