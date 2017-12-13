Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Plays 48 minutes in overtime loss
Towns finished with 19 points (6-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 16 rebounds, four steals, three blocks and two assists in 48 minutes during Tuesday's 118-112 loss to the 76ers.
Towns struggled from the field Tuesday, finishing with just 19 points on 16 shots. The team continues to struggle to utilize Towns on the offensive end, as evidenced by his 16 shots in 48 minutes, compared to Jimmy Butler's 33 shots in 45 minutes. Scoring aside, Towns was excellent in other areas, collecting a season-high four steals while adding three blocks and 16 rebounds. The efficiency is merely an outlier, and he will look to bounce back in a favorable matchup against the Kings on Thursday.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Fills box score in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Only attempts five field-goals in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Bounces back in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Plays just 20 minutes in easy victory•
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...