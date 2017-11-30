Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Plays just 20 minutes in easy victory

Towns finished with 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 120-102 victory over New Orleans.

Towns was in early foul trouble, and was not required down the stretch as the Timberwolves pulled away from the Pelicans. With Anthony Davis getting ejected in the second quarter, Minnesota had no trouble garnering back the momentum after a close first 25 minutes. This was a frustrating performance for owners, as Towns comes with the expectation of a great performance every night. He will get a chance to bounce back when the team travels to Oklahoma City on Friday.