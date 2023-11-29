Towns logged 13 points (2-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 win over the Thunder.

The Timberwolves came away with the win against Oklahoma City, but Towns had a woeful shooting display, and his eight trips to the charity stripe played a crucial role in his final stat line. However, this was nothing more than an off night for the star big man, and he needs to bounce back quickly, as he's expected to hold a prominent role on offense against the Jazz on Thursday, especially if Anthony Edwards (hip) can't play.