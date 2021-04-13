Towns (personal) and the Timberwolves will play the Nets on Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear whether Towns will be available for the rescheduled game on Tuesday after he had already been ruled out Monday due to a personal matter prior to the postponement. The team will provide further updates ahead of the game.
