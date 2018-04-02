Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Posts 20 points in Sunday's loss
Towns delivered 20 points (7-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes in Sunday's 121-97 loss to the Jazz.
Towns failed to achieve a double-double for the first time in the last six games, but he still found his way to the 20-point mark for the third straight game. The third-year big simply didn't have as many rebounding opportunities as usual against a hot-shooting Jazz squad and while dealing with Rudy Gobert down low, but he continues to be an elite asset across all formats during the remaining games of the regular season as the Timberwolves continue to battle for their playoff lives.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Hits for 20-20 in Friday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores career-high 56 points Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Inefficient Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in disappointing loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Leads team with 24 points•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Dominant in victory•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...