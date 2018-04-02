Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Posts 20 points in Sunday's loss

Towns delivered 20 points (7-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes in Sunday's 121-97 loss to the Jazz.

Towns failed to achieve a double-double for the first time in the last six games, but he still found his way to the 20-point mark for the third straight game. The third-year big simply didn't have as many rebounding opportunities as usual against a hot-shooting Jazz squad and while dealing with Rudy Gobert down low, but he continues to be an elite asset across all formats during the remaining games of the regular season as the Timberwolves continue to battle for their playoff lives.