Towns tallied 30 points (10-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Friday's overtime loss to the Celtics.

The 25-year-old has now scored 30-plus points in five out of his last seven games. Towns is off to a hot start in April, averaging 30.8 points, 13.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.6 three-pointers and 1.0 steals over his last five games. The sixth-year center will look to keep the good times rolling Sunday at home against the Bulls.