Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Posts 27 points, 27 boards in win

Towns exploded for 27 points (10-23 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 27 rebounds, four blocks, three assists, and two steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 110-106 win over the Pelicans.

Towns was absolutely terrific, hauling in a career high rebounding total while recording four blocks for the second straight game (and third in the last four). He is making strides on the defensive end, and won the individual matchup versus Anthony Davis in this one. It's likely safe to say the ankle injury Towns suffered during Friday's matchup with the Mavericks did not linger.