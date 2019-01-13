Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Posts 27 points, 27 boards in win
Towns exploded for 27 points (10-23 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 27 rebounds, four blocks, three assists, and two steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 110-106 win over the Pelicans.
Towns was absolutely terrific, hauling in a career high rebounding total while recording four blocks for the second straight game (and third in the last four). He is making strides on the defensive end, and won the individual matchup versus Anthony Davis in this one. It's likely safe to say the ankle injury Towns suffered during Friday's matchup with the Mavericks did not linger.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Absent from injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Uncertain for Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Just misses double-double in win•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Puts up huge performance in win•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Another big double-double in win•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Another solid stat line in loss•
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...