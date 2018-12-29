Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Posts 31 points, 19 boards in loss
Towns totaled 31 points (10-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-15 FT), 19 rebounds, five assists, three blocks, and one steal in 43 minutes during Friday's 123-120 overtime loss to the Hawks.
Towns scored at least 30 points for the third time in the last 11 games while recording his 20th double-double of the campaign. He recently endured a three-game streak of so-so stat lines, but Towns has been superb in the last two tilts (20 points and 20 boards in Wednesday's win over the Bulls). He'll look to make it three straight solid showings during Sunday's bout with the Heat.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: 20-20 in win•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Decent all-around outing•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Snags 12 boards in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Another full stat line in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-double in tough loss•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...