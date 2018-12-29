Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Posts 31 points, 19 boards in loss

Towns totaled 31 points (10-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-15 FT), 19 rebounds, five assists, three blocks, and one steal in 43 minutes during Friday's 123-120 overtime loss to the Hawks.

Towns scored at least 30 points for the third time in the last 11 games while recording his 20th double-double of the campaign. He recently endured a three-game streak of so-so stat lines, but Towns has been superb in the last two tilts (20 points and 20 boards in Wednesday's win over the Bulls). He'll look to make it three straight solid showings during Sunday's bout with the Heat.