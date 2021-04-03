Towns recorded 30 points (11-25 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 34 minutes in Friday's loss against the Grizzlies.

Towns didn't have his best shooting night and struggled badly from deep, but that didn't stop him to produce a monster stat line -- he recorded 30 or more points for the sixth time this season while also ending just one board shy of tying his season-best mark. Towns has scored 20-plus points in nine of his last 10 games and has scored at least 25 points in seven of those outings. His role as the Timberwolves' go-to player on offense is completely safe despite Anthony Edwards' recent performances and should remain one of the most productive big men in the league going forward regardless of your league's format.