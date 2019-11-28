Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Posts another double-double
Towns recorded 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists and a block across 30 minutes in Wednesday's win over San Antonio.
Towns had a routine game by his standards, recording his 14th double-double of the season and generating offense from across the floor. While he's posting almost the exact same line as a year ago, due to the fact that he's shooting 44.4 percent from three, Towns' topping his effective field goal percentage by nearly five percentage points. From a fantasy perspective, the 23-year-old center essentially has no weaknesses.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Nears triple-double in win•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Big double-double in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Fifth consecutive double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Dazzles from downtown•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Registers double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Excellent line in loss•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.