Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Posts another double-double

Towns recorded 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists and a block across 30 minutes in Wednesday's win over San Antonio.

Towns had a routine game by his standards, recording his 14th double-double of the season and generating offense from across the floor. While he's posting almost the exact same line as a year ago, due to the fact that he's shooting 44.4 percent from three, Towns' topping his effective field goal percentage by nearly five percentage points. From a fantasy perspective, the 23-year-old center essentially has no weaknesses.