Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Posts double-double against Spurs
Towns had 28 points (7-15 FG, 3-9 3PT, 11-13 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 129-114 win over the Spurs.
Towns has scored 20 or more points in each of his last five games following his two-game suspension, while posting double-doubles in four of those outings. He has reduced his scoring numbers due to Andrew Wiggins' impressive form, but he remains quite productive. Towns has seven double-doubles in nine appearances while dishing out a career-high 4.2 assists per game.
