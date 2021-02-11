Towns had 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists and a steal across 31 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Clippers.

Towns missed 13 straight games and had played just four times this season before returning for this matchup, though he did continue a trend -- he has five double-doubles in an equal number of games. Towns was a bit rusty with his shot -- particularly from deep -- but he should be the Timberwolves' top performer going forward if he's able to rediscover his best form going forward.