Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Posts fourth double-double of season

Towns recorded 23 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one blocked shot across 36 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Pistons.

While the Timberwolves have had an up-and-down start to their regular season, Towns has remained consistently productive, posting a double-double in four of their first five games. Towns is undoubtedly a matchup-proof asset this season given his high production at a very efficient rate, as he's shooting 60 percent from the field while taking over 15 shots per game through five contests.