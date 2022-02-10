Towns produced 21 points (9-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one block across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 132-119 loss to Sacramento.

Things didn't look good for Towns after he picked up two fouls by the midway point of the first quarter, but the All-Star center was called for only one foul the rest of the way and finished near his typical production. Towns extended his streak of 20-plus point performances to eight and made over half his shots for the third straight game. He is averaging 23.9 points, 10.2 boards, 4.6 assists, 1.7 three-pointers and 1.2 blocks since the start of 2022.