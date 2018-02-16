Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Posts league-leading 51st double-double in win

Towns delivered 10 points (2-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 19 rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 32 minutes in Thursday's 119-111 win over the Lakers.

Towns added to his NBA-high double-double total despite enduring a ragged shooting night. The third-year center's outlier offensive performance -- one that saw him generate his fewest points since Dec. 4 -- was offset by a dominant effort on the boards that consisted of a game-high number of rebounds. Given his vast ceiling, Towns naturally projects as an elite fantasy asset for the balance of the campaign as the Timberwolves continue their push towards the postseason.