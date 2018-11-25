Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Posts monster double-double
Towns scored 35 points with 22 rebounds and six assists in 37 minutes in Saturday's win over Chicago.
It was his third career game with 30 or more points and 20 or more rebounds. He's averaging 22.4 points and 14.9 rebounds over 33.9 minutes in the seven games since Jimmy Butler was traded to Philadelphia, a decent improvement from before the trade (19.9 points and 10.8 rebounds per game).
