Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Posts monster performance vs. Heat
Towns tallied 34 points (12-24 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 18 rebounds, seven assists, six blocks and three steals across 37 minutes Sunday against Miami.
Towns couldn't be stopped on the way to a 113-104 victory for the Timberwolves, shooting 50.0 percent from the field and beyond the arc while tacking on seven points from the charity stripe. He's now posted back-to-back 30-point contests while adding 18 or more rebounds in each of his previous three matchups. Towns should continue to do damage in the scoring column and on the boards Minnesota's upcoming tilt against New Orleans.
