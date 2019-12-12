Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Posts strong double-double
Towns had 21 points (6-15 FG, 2-9 3PT, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 127-116 loss against the Jazz.
Towns had his second straight double-double, something he has done in 14 of his last 18 games since a two-game suspension in early November. He should remain as a strong fantasy asset ahead of Friday's tough home outing against the Clippers.
