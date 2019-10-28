Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Posts third consecutive double-double

Towns had 23 points (8-21 FG, 4-11 3PT, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal during Minnesota's 116-109 win over Miami on Sunday.

The fact that this 23-point represents Towns' poorer scoring production of the season by a significant margin shows how dominant the 23-year-old has been to start the season. The Timberwolves take on the 76ers away from home next Wednesday, though, so Towns might have a complicated one-on-one duel against Joel Embiid.