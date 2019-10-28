Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Posts third consecutive double-double
Towns had 23 points (8-21 FG, 4-11 3PT, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal during Minnesota's 116-109 win over Miami on Sunday.
The fact that this 23-point represents Towns' poorer scoring production of the season by a significant margin shows how dominant the 23-year-old has been to start the season. The Timberwolves take on the 76ers away from home next Wednesday, though, so Towns might have a complicated one-on-one duel against Joel Embiid.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: On another level Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-double in OT win•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Dominant in Tuesday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in preseason loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Doubtful Wednesday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...