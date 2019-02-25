Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Probable for Monday
Towns (concussion) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Kings.
After missing the last two games with a concussion he suffered in a minor car accident, it looks like Towns is in line to clear the concussion protocol and be cleared to play in time for Monday night. Should Towns officially be ruled active, Taj Gibson would return to his role off the bench.
