Towns (calf) is probable for Wednesday against the Suns.
Towns was rested for the second leg of Minnesota's back-to-back set Monday against the Kings, but he's expected to get the green light for Wednesday. Anthony Edwards (ankle) will also be carrying a probable tag into Wednesday.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Won't play Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Hits go-ahead three for win•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Starting against Golden State•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores 22 points in return•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Starting, but limited•