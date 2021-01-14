Towns (wrist) is probable Friday against the Grizzlies.
Towns has played two games after recovering from a wrist injury, and he hasn't looked slowed down at all, averaging 25.0 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 blocks in those contests. Chances are, he'll see the court again Friday.
