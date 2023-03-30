Towns (calf) is probable for Friday's game against the Lakers.
Towns has suited up despite his calf injury in three of the last four games, and he'll likely be available once again Friday. Over his three appearances since returning to action, he's averaged 20.3 points and 5.7 rebounds in 30.7 minutes per game.
