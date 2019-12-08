Play

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Probable Sunday

Towns (knee) is probable for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

Towns is dealing with some right knee soreness but it's likely he'll play Sunday. Across the past five games, he's averaging 25.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 blocks in 34.4 minutes.

