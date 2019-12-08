Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Probable Sunday
Towns (knee) is probable for Sunday's game against the Lakers.
Towns is dealing with some right knee soreness but it's likely he'll play Sunday. Across the past five games, he's averaging 25.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 blocks in 34.4 minutes.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Hands out eight dimes in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Good to go vs. Thunder•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Officially probable Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Game-time call Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Probable Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Close to reaching triple-double•
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...