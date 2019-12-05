Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Probable Thursday
Towns is probable for Friday's contest versus the Thunder due to a right knee injury.
The official diagnosis on the injury reports states that Towns has picked up a right knee tendinopathy. Although the center is likely to play Friday, the Timberwolves might adhere on the side of caution if the injury is worse than originally expected.
