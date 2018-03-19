Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Pulls down 18 boards in loss
Towns had 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-3 FT), 18 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 129-120 loss to Houston.
Towns finished with yet another double-double as the Wolves lost another game to the Rockets. The Wolves now sit in the eighth seed out West and every match from here on is a must-win. Towns has stepped up since the loss of Jimmy Butler (knee) and will need to basically carry the team into the playoffs until Butler can make his return.
