Towns totaled 25 points (10-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 133-115 loss to the Suns.

Towns surpassed the 20-point mark for the fifth game in a row but ended three boards shy of reaching a fourth straight double-double. The star big man has six double-doubles so far and remains a strong two-way player for Minnesota, though most of his value lies in his offensive contributions.