Towns had 27 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in Saturday's loss to Houston.

The Wolves continue to struggle, but Towns has been among the league's most productive fantasy players of late. Since the All-Star break, Towns is putting up 26.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 3.0 three-pointers and 1.2 blocks in 34.9 minutes per contest.