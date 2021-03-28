Towns had 27 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in Saturday's loss to Houston.
The Wolves continue to struggle, but Towns has been among the league's most productive fantasy players of late. Since the All-Star break, Towns is putting up 26.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 3.0 three-pointers and 1.2 blocks in 34.9 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Flirts with triple-double in win•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Goes for 22 on off shooting night•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Big game in losing effort•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Efficient shooting night•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Explodes for 41 points in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores 29 points in loss•