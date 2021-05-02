Towns had 28 points (8-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and three steals in Saturday's overtime loss to the Pelicans.

The Wolves' four-game winning streak was snapped, but Towns turned in yet another fantastic statistical performance. While he did not block a shot for the fourth straight game, Towns continues to provide elite scoring, rebounding and out-of-position three-point production.