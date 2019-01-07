Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Puts up huge performance in win
Towns tallied 28 points (11-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 18 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and two steals across 35 minutes Sunday in the Timberwolves' 108-86 win over the Lakers.
Even by his usual lofty standards, Towns has been on a heater of late, notching double-doubles in seven consecutive contests while averaging 28.3 points (on 53.6 percent shooting from the field), 17.0 boards, 4.9 assists, 2.9 blocks, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.0 steal in 36.6 minutes per game over that span. Though the Timberwolves turned in a convincing victory, coach Tom Thibodeau was fired shortly after the contest, resulting in Ryan Saunders earning a promotion to the interim gig. It's not expected that the change behind the bench will have a major impact on Towns other than the big man's minutes perhaps being slightly more limited in blowout contests, as Thibodeau was notorious for riding key players heavily in such scenarios.
