Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable again

Towns (knee/illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pacers.

Towns hasn't taken the court since Dec. 13 due to a knee injury and an illness. While his knee is reportedly no longer an issue, he's waiting to shake the illness before returning. Look for his status for Friday's game to clear up closer to tip-off. If Towns misses another game, Gorgui Dieng will pick up another start in his stead.