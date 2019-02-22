Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable for Friday
Towns was involved in a car accident Thursday and did not participate in shootaround. He is questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Towns got in the accident on his way to the airport Thursday, and while he did manage to get to New York via commercial flight, he still may not be 100 percent. Expect Towns to be a game-time decision Friday and for more details regarding his status to be released throughout the day. Should Towns be held out of Friday's game, Taj Gibson would likely step in and start at center alongside Dario Saric.
