Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable for Monday

Towns (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against Oklahoma City.

Towns has missed 13 games with the issue and also was dealing with an illness that kept him from even making Minnesota's last road trip and further delayed his return. The 24-year-old is averaging 26.5 points in his 23 games this season and will hope to add to those numbers Monday.

