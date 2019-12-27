Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable for Saturday
Towns (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers.
Towns has missed five straight games due to a left knee injury, but he appears to be trending in the right direction. His status should become more clear as tipoff approaches.
