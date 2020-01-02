Play

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable for Thursday

Towns (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Warriors.

Towns has missed the past eight games due to due to a left knee injury. He's carried a questionable tag into the last few games, so it's unclear if he's actually close to returning. If he sits again Thursday, Gorgui Dieng should pick up another start in his place.

