Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable for Thursday
Towns (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Warriors.
Towns has missed the past eight games due to due to a left knee injury. He's carried a questionable tag into the last few games, so it's unclear if he's actually close to returning. If he sits again Thursday, Gorgui Dieng should pick up another start in his place.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Sitting out again•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Out Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Officially out•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...