Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable Monday

Towns (knee) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors.

Towns has missed the last three games with a sprained left knee, but there's some optimism that he'll be able to get back on the floor before Christmas. If that's the case, Gorgui Dieng would move back to the bench after starting the last three contests.

