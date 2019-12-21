Play

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable Saturday

Towns (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers.

A sprained left knee has prevented the Wolves' star center from suiting up over the past two games, but it's possible he makes his return Saturday. More information could arrive as the team begins to work through pregame activities. If Towns is sidelined again, Gorgui Dieng figures to make another start at center.

More News
Our Latest Stories